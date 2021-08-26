Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.