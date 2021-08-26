Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.16.

Cigna stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.80. 24,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.48. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

