Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 1,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

