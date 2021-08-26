Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $122.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,958. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

