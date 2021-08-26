Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.19.

CGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.19. 121,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,760. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.