Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNNWF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

CNNWF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,818. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

