Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,117.03

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $109,117.03 and approximately $118,746.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00394182 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001475 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.01029835 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.