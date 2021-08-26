Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CLOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 11,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,892. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.
Cipherloc Company Profile
