Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLOK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 11,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,892. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

