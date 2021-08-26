Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 354,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.