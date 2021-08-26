Citadel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Citadel has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $78,117.22 and $5.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

