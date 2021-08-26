Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,892,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,769 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.48% of Citigroup worth $699,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 499,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,851,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

