Citigroup Increases Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $28.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

NYSE SWCH opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $1,941,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,351,265.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,269,805 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,526. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

