Citigroup Lowers LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Price Target to $9.89

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.55 to $9.89 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.12.

Shares of LX stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LexinFintech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

