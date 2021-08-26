Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 131,547 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,547 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 2,395,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.