Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 3,634 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.14. 1,242,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

