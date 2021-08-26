Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 9,134 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.92. 4,061,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. The stock has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

