Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

