Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,848. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $413.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

