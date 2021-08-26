Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $165.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,548. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.