Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $273.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,308. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $321.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

