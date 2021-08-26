Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,498 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.36. 1,967,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

