Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 470 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

UNP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.98. 3,062,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.