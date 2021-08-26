Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 7,749 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 3,152,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,649. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

