Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 90,900 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,709. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

