Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,956 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49.

