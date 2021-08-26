Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $38,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.28. 951,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.