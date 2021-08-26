Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.08. 141,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $210.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.