Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $652.39. 1,612,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $661.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

