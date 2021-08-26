Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,462. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

