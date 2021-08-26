Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,313. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.