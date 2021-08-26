Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $108,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,984 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.