Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after acquiring an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.37. The stock had a trading volume of 274,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,524. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.83.

