Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $103.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,901 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $103,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $271.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

