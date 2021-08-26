Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 575,361 shares of company stock worth $42,059,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. 3,228,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

