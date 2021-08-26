Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $17.74 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 57,106,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,335,930. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

