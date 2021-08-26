Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $45.14 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $45,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $79.97. 16,460,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,442,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

