Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.52. 721,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,604. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

