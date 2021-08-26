Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UNH traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.85. 1,363,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,876. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $393.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

