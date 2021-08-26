Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 116,886 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $38,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,802,000 after purchasing an additional 673,151 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.89. 2,888,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

