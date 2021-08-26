Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 18,699 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.44. 14,107,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,816,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

