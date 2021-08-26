Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 26,207 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,880,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.47. 382,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,757. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
