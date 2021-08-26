Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 133.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 137.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Regions Financial by 23.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 433,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 925,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 6,823,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,466. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

