Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,009 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.