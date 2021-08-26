Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 21,067 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.47. 2,841,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.33. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

