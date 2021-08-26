Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,026 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.25. 3,611,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

