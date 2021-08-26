Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 390 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

