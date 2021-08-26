Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 40,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,938. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.