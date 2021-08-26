Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,991 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.91% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

REZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.00. 777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.26. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

