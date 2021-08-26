Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17,807 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 821,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,568,893. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

