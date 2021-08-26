Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,114 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 680,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 624,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,664,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,917,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.32. 1,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,398. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $65.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

